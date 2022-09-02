Woman allegedly kicked and urinated on MPD officers during arrest, broke camera in squad car

A woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting MPD officers and damaging a squad car.

The incident unfolded Sept. 1 when Memphis Police responded to a disorderly conduct call in the 3000 block of Thomas Street.

The suspect, Janae Patrick, 25, was refusing to leave, police said.

She had been escorted off the property by police less than an hour before the call.

When officers approached, she insisted she should finish eating her food and go to the bathroom, according to an affidavit.

The officers refused, and Patrick ran from them.

When she was caught, Patrick allegedly tried to throw food on the officers and urinated on the floor and on an officer.

According to the affidavit, she was then placed in handcuffs and taken to the squad car.

When police tried to get her in the backseat, she began kicking and refused to get in.

Patrick kicked an officer in the chest and scratched another officer on the arm, police said.

Officers then used pepper spray.

While in the backseat, Patrick got out of the handcuffs, police said.

Paramedics arrived and said they could not treat Patrick without taken her to the hospital while officers rode with them.

While officers attempted to get her back in the handcuffs, she kicked one of them in the face, according to the affidavit.

On the way to the hospital, she allegedly broke the backseat camera in the squad car and deliberately hit her head on the bars of the window several times.

She was treated and cleared at the hospital before being taken to Jail East.

Court records show Patrick is charged with 3 counts aggravated assault on a first responder; vandalism $1,000 or less; disorderly conduct; and criminal trespass.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: