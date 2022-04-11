Woman allegedly killed by husband identified by Merced County coroner

A woman who was found dead in her north Merced home on Saturday has been identified by the Merced County Corornor as Gurpreet Kaur, 30, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Merced police officers arrested Kaur’s husband, Harkirat Singh, 34, on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody without bond, according to jail records.

Police have said the couple did have a history of domestic violence.

Just before 1:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the home the 3900 block of Alviso Drive in north Merced, just northeast of Highway 59 and Yosemite Avenue, according to a police news release.

Authorities said emergency medical personnel were called to the home for a report of an unresponsive woman and Kaur was found dead inside the home.

According to police, Singh was at the home when officers arrived and detectives learned that the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Detective Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.