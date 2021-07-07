Woman allegedly left gun, drugs in hotel room

Jul. 7—MANKATO — A guest with a felony record allegedly left a gun and drugs behind in a Mankato hotel room last summer.

Brookelyn Lee Guttum, 22, of Green Isle, was charged with felony drug possession and felony gun possession after a felony conviction Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Courts.

The charges were filed after a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab allegedly found Guttum's DNA on a gun that was found in a hotel room in August.

An employee of Riverside Suites hotel called police after finding a gun in the couch cushions after Guttum checked out of the room, according to a court complaint.

A police officer then allegedly also found nearly 20 baggies with apparent drug residue. Three of the baggies were tested and found to contain methamphetamine, the charges say.

Guttum is not allowed to possess a gun due to a prior drug conviction.