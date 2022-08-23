Woman allegedly pointed gun at kids as they walked home from school, records show

A woman was arrested after allegedly threatening kids with a gun while they walked home from school.

On Aug. 10, two women filed a report that a woman had pulled a gun on children who were walking home from school.

The suspect allegedly pulled a gun on one woman’s two daughters and the other woman’s niece and three grandchildren as they walked home from Woodale Middle and High schools in the 3200 block of Castleman, according to an affidavit.

Three days later, a victim said she was walking home from school with friends when a woman came up and questioned them about picking on her son.

According to police, the woman went to her car and got out a small pink gun, and pointed it at the kids.

The woman then allegedly waved the gun out the window as she drove off.

Two girls identified the woman during a photo lineup as Victoria Aldridge, 38, according to the affidavit.

The next day, four other victims gave statements to police that a woman with a small pink gun pointed it at them while they walked home from school.

Aldridge is charged with six counts of aggravated assault, records show.

