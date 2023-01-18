Woman allegedly punched by officer in video treated for concussion, lawyer says

The woman seen in a video being punched by a Butler Twp. police officer during an arrest has been released from the hospital, her lawyer confirms.

The video, which was posted publicly on Facebook and sent to News Center 7 by multiple people, was recorded by a bystander Monday, Jan. 16 around 4 p.m. It showed an officer punching a woman multiple times during an arrest at a McDonalds on York Commons Blvd.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video showing Butler Twp. officer punching person multiple times during arrest under investigation

Officers were called out the McDonalds after a female 911 caller reported a woman was in the restaurant, yelling at employees over a mistake in an order, according to a 911 call obtained through public records request.

“She’s mad over a $.30 piece of cheese,” the caller told dispatchers.

Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter confirmed the video and officers’ actions are currently under investigation.

News Center 7 reached out to the woman in the Butler Township video and she has hired attorney Michael L. Wright from the law firm of Wright & Schulte.

>> Xenia police searching for 16-year-old shooting suspect

Wright confirmed that the woman, who he identified as Latinka Hancock, was taken to the hospital for a concussion and other injuries, but has since been released.

Both Wright and Butler Twp. Police are expected to speak separately about the incident Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.