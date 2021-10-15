Woman allegedly pushed man down stairs

Oct. 15—MANKATO — A Mankato woman is now charged after she allegedly slapped a man she knows and pushed him down a flight of stairs last month.

Neshon Smith, 49, was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor domestic assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Smith allegedly admitted she slapped a man twice in the face during an argument Sept. 15. She said she was angry and afraid the man would hit her, so she pushed him down a flight of stairs at her apartment building on North Fourth Street, according to a court complaint. She said she then went into her apartment.

Another person found the man unconscious and he was taken to an emergency room. He was treated for a subdural hematoma and a cut that needed five staples to close.