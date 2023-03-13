Woman allegedly shot to death by husband in front of their children in California

[Source]

A Filipino American mother was allegedly shot dead by her husband in front of their children in Daly City, California.

According to the Daly City Police, Frances Kendra Lucero, 27, got into a heated argument with her husband, Romier Narag, 27, on their way home from a family dinner on March 6.

Narag allegedly pulled a 9-millimeter handgun and shot Lucero as she ran towards their home near the Westlake Shopping Center at around 7:30 p.m.

Lucero, who reportedly had four bullet wounds, was fatally shot in front of her two children, aged 3 and 4.

Narag was immediately arrested and charged with murder and child endangerment.

He has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail, where he awaits his court hearing on March 16.

Lucero’s children, who are currently under the care of her family, are undergoing social worker evaluation.

Lucero’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for funeral expenses and to support the two children.

"Frances dedicated her life to her children and always spread the love she had to share," reads the fundraiser's description. "She was the most genuine, thoughtful, loyal and ambitious woman we've all been blessed to know. Frances was that friend that would help you celebrate good times and provide nothing but support during the bad times."

