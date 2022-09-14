Woman allegedly shot into home with 3 people inside during argument, police say

A woman faces multiple charges of attempted murder after she allegedly shot into a home during an argument.

On Aug. 28, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a report of an aggravated assault in the 1400 block of Locust Street.

A man was arguing with his girlfriend.

The man’s uncle left to take items to his house, and the girlfriend’s daughter, identified as Carnesia Pierce, showed up, according to an affidavit.

Pierce was reportedly upset about the argument.

She allegedly fired seven shots into the home while three people were inside.

MPD said Pierce began arguing with the three people inside.

The uncle attempted to break up the altercation and noticed a handgun in Pierce’s hand, the affidavit said.

Pierce allegedly hit the man in the face and said “that’s the reason I did what I did,” referring to the shooting.

On Sept. 2, she was identified in a photo lineup.

She was previously convicted of identity theft in September 2015 and sentenced to two years probation, records show.

She’s charged with 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, employment of firearm w/i to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

