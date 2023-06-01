Woman allegedly shot man who stopped assault on Blue Springs hotel employee: Prosecutor

A 24-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman has been charged in the shooting of a man who allegedly stopped her from assaulting a Blue Springs hotel employee, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors charged Samantha J. Thrasher with two counts each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting that injured a 36-year-old man. A 7-year-old girl was also struck by gunfire.

Blue Springs police on Thursday released a flier asking for help locating Thrasher, saying she was wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred about 11:50 p.m. on May 20 at the SureStay Plus Hotel at 701 N.W. South Outer Road

“Thrasher is considered armed and very dangerous, so do not attempt to apprehend but call the local police if she is seen,” police said on Facebook.

Anyone who knows Thrasher’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police or 911.

According to court documents, officers responding to the shooting found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He had been shot at least four times, including in the back and groin area. The girl had a gunshot wound to her elbow.

Both victims were taken to hospitals where they were treated for their injuries.

The initial investigation revealed the victims first encountered Thrasher as they were walking into the hotel. A witness told police that Thrasher nearly struck the two victims and others with her tan Tahoe when she drove up onto the curb in front of the hotel.

The witness yelled at Thrasher and Thrasher yelled back. The witness later told police that she noticed that Thrasher’s pupils were allegedly dilated and her speech gave the impression she was under the influence of an unknown substance.

The witness told police that Thrasher went into the hotel lobby and demanded a refund for her room. The hotel employee responded that only a manager could do so. A verbal altercation ensued, and Thrasher allegedly grabbed the hotel employee by the hair and struck her, according to court documents.

The man intervened to try to stop the assault and escorted Thrasher out of the hotel. Then, Thrasher swung at the man with a closed fist before walking to her SUV.

Hotel surveillance video allegedly captured Thrasher opening the passenger side door and appearing to rummage through something. She then pulled out a handgun from inside the vehicle, returned to hotel lobby and allegedly fired multiple rounds from the gun at the man, striking him. One of the rounds went through a couch and passed through the girl’s elbow.

Thrasher then returned to her Tahoe and fled the scene.

Court documents showed the man who was wounded in the shooting had previously taken a photo of the SUV’s license plate, which was registered to Thrasher. A hotel desk clerk also provided police with a copy of Thrasher’s Kansas driver’s license, which she used to register the hotel room.

While collecting evidence, police also found a live .40 caliber cartridge next to where Thrasher’s SUV had been in the parking lot. Four spent casings were found inside the hotel lobby.

Police noted that while reviewing the surveillance footage, it appeared there was at least one child and another adult in the Tahoe, according to court documents.