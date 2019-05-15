Woman allegedly shoves and kills 74-year-old man after he told her to be nice to bus passengers

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder after an elderly man she shoved off a Las Vegas bus died last month, the Associated Press reports.

Security camera footage from March 21 shows Cadesha Michelle Bishop getting into an altercation with 74-year-old Serge Fournier, who had reportedly asked her to be nicer to other passengers on the bus. Witnesses told authorities that the woman had been shouting profanities at other people.

An irritated Bishop is then seen shoving Fournier out of the bus door "with enough force that he never touched any of the steps," according to a police report.

On April 23, a hospice care worker discovered Fournier dead. A coroner later determined that he died from complications of blunt force torso injuries, prompting police to arrest Bishop on Monday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal notes.

Police said they were able to identify Bishop through surveillance footage and records from the Metro.

According to Bishop's arrest report, witnesses to the March incident said she left the bus with her son and didn't bother to offer Fournier any help. The elderly man, however, was able to describe the incident to officers who were called to the scene.

Last Friday, detectives spoke to Bishop's son's father, who claimed he was no longer with the suspect because she had gotten "too violent." That same day, Bishop agreed to meet with police but never appeared. A warrant was then issued on Monday, leading to her arrest.

Bishop was previously convicted twice in 2012 and 2013 of domestic violence misdemeanors. She is currently being held on $100,000 bail.