Woman allegedly spit on Memphis police officer after stabbing girlfriend

A woman is behind bars after allegedly spitting on Memphis Police officers while being arrested for stabbing her girlfriend.

The incident happened May 28, when officers responded to the 4200 block of Zelda Lane for a wounding call.

A woman identified as Amanda Gaddy refused to let police in to check on her girlfriend, whom she had allegedly stabbed, according to an affidavit.

Memphis Fire was called to the residence to force entry.

Officers found the victim in a back bedroom covered in blood with two stab wounds to her right leg.

According to the affidavit, a knife was on the bed’s headboard.

The victim said Gaddy had stabbed her.

When officers attempted to arrest Gaddy, she began to fight and resist, according to police.

She then allegedly spit on an officer while she was being placed in a squad car.

Records show Gaddy was issued bond conditions on May 8 following a domestic assault against the victim.

Gaddy is charged with aggravated assault, violation of protection order, resisting official detention and other crimes.





