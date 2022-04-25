Woman allegedly stabbed husband to death after arguing about how coffee tasted, Memphis police say

A woman is behind bars after Memphis Police say she stabbed her husband to death after the pair argued.

The incident unfolded April 24 when police responded to an armed party call at 832 Wrenwood.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times, according to an affidavit.

He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the man told them he and his wife had gotten into an argument over the taste of his coffee.

He said his wife had gone to the laundry room and attempted to drink bleach, the affidavit said.

When he attempted to stop her from hurting herself, she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began stabbing him multiple times, according to the affidavit.

The man was then pronounced dead just before 4 p.m.

Police arrested the man’s wife, identified as Sheila Downey, when she returned to the scene of the crime.

She told officers she and her husband had argued, then she drove around and came back, police said.

She was taken to a hospital for cuts on her hand before being transported to Jail East.

Downey is charged with first-degree murder, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



