Woman allegedly steals car while friend is working

Jun. 16—A Cumberland County woman, who accompanied a local man to his place of employment and was allowed to sit in his vehicle while he worked, is now charged with stealing the vehicle.

The incident occurred last Friday in the parking lot of Burger King, according to Crossville Police Sgt. Chrystal Massey's report. The woman was arrested by Lebanon Police driving the vehicle and returned to the county on Saturday morning.

Caitlin Richards, 18, Tabor Loop, is charged with a single count of theft of property (auto theft) and was released from jail Tuesday under $15,000 with an appearance in General Sessions Court pending.

The victim reported that he arrived at work in his 2013 Chevrolet Captiva around 4:30 a.m. accompanied by Richards.

The keys to the car were left in the vehicle when the victim went into the fast food restaurant to start his shift.

Less than an hour later, he noticed his vehicle missing from the paring lot. A store surveillance video shows a woman stepping out of the passenger side, walking to the driver side, entering the vehicle and driving away.

Value of the vehicle was placed at $7,500 and actually belonged to a third party who had given the victim permission to drive the car to work, according to Massey's report.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com