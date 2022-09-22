Woman allegedly steals over $2K from Oxford bank, police say

A woman was arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in Oxford, Miss.

On Sept. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department (OPD) responded to a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue.

The suspect had left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash, according to police.

Officers were able to get descriptions of the suspect and vehicle involved to area law enforcement.

A short time later, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department called and said they had the suspect in custody.

She was identified as Karen Sue Bell, 60, of Water Valley, Miss., police said.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center, where she was booked for armed robbery.

Her bond was set at $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge, police said.

