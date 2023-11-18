Woman allegedly steals from Wilkes Barre Twp. Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is in custody after police say she stole from Walmart and then fled from officers.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, they have arrested 47-year-old Fannie Patrica Kistner of Plains Township after she stole merchandise from Walmart.

Officers say she fled from Walmart to the Hilton Hotel where she was found hiding in the bathroom attempting to change her clothing and appearance.

Police have charged Kistner with retail theft, evading arrest or detention on foot, tampering with evidence, use of drug paraphernalia, and several other related charges.

