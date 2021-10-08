Woman who allegedly stole 3 Super Bowl championship rings at KCI appears in court

A woman accused of stealing three NFL Super Bowl Championship Rings, which she allegedly obtained after taking a car at Kansas City International Airport, waived her preliminary hearing this week.

Katherine Hurst, 36, of Platte City, was charged after she allegedly took a silver 2020 Land Rover Range Rover on March 6 outside a KCI terminal. Inside the luxury car was a Louis Vuitton backpack containing the three rings, prosecutors allege.

The victim, who was not identified in court records, told police she parked her SUV at the curb and left it running early that morning when she went inside “to check in for her flight,” according to court documents.

When she came back, the SUV — which also contained her Louis Vuitton wallet and her husband’s passport — was gone. Police determined the total value of the loss, including the three rings, at about $175,900.

Surveillance footage showed Hurst allegedly get into the car and drive away with it, according to charging documents. She drove it to a nearby Park Air Express lot and got onto a shuttle bus back to the terminal, where she was seen with the backpack, police said.

Hurst then got on another shuttle bus, which took her to her own car — a 2011 Mercury Milan — that was parked in an economy lot, court records show.

Later that day, Platte City police went to Hurst’s home searching for the stolen backpack and rings. With help from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, they found the backpack and the Super Bowl rings inside her car, according to a probable cause statement.

Hurst allegedly told police she was aware the rings were in the backpack after she stole it. She also said she used money from the victim’s wallet to buy gas before returning home, according to court records.

Hurst’s public defender, Tiffany Leuty Winningham, declined to comment on the case.

After waiving her preliminary hearing Wednesday, Hurst’s next hearing is set for Nov. 4 before Platte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Fincham.

Reporter Aarón Torres contributed to this story.