Woman allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of gum in Orange County

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of chewing gum in Orange County.

On Jan. 27, the woman was captured on surveillance cameras stealing around $1,800 worth of gum from a store in Irvine, according to the Irvine Police Department.

After loading up her cart with the stolen items, she exited the store without paying, authorities said.

A woman wanted by police for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of chewing gum at Orange County stores. (Irvine Police Department)

The woman is also suspected of committing similar gum thefts at stores across Orange County. Typically, the stolen items will likely be sold on the secondary market for cash, officers said.

Irvine police, however, noted this particular theft was more unique. When it comes to retail theft, authorities generally see thieves steal higher-priced items such as razors or baby formula.

Anyone who recognizes this woman or has additional information on the case is asked to call Irvine police at 949-724-7011 or email njohnson@cityofirvine.org.

