Woman allegedly strikes cyclist with skateboard before taking bicycle in Kalihi

Apr. 2—Honolulu police have opened a robbery investigation involving a woman who allegedly hit a 28-year-old woman with a skateboard and took her bicycle in Kalihi Tuesday.

The woman demanded the victim's bike at about 2 :25 p.m. on Dillingham Boulevard. Police said the suspect struck her several times with the skateboard and took her bike.

The victim threatened to call police when the suspect returned the bike to her and fled on foot before officers arrived at the scene.

Police said the victim sustained pain to her face in the robbery.

There are no arrests at this time.

The suspect and victim are not known to one another.