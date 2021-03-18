Woman alleges Armie Hammer 'violently raped' her in 2017

Actor Armie Hammer is reportedly under investigation after being accused of violently raping a woman in 2017.

A woman identified as Effie on Thursday came forward in a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred to allege the Call Me By Your Name star in April 2017 "violently raped me for over four hours," slapped her head against a wall, and "committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent," The Wrap and Variety report.

"During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me," she alleged. "I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being. I was completely in shock and couldn't believe someone I loved did that to me."

The woman, who says she and Hammer had an on-and-off relationship after meeting on Facebook when she was 20, is believed to have previously shared anonymous allegations against him on Instagram, according to Variety. Hammer is now under investigation, TMZ reports, citing law enforcement sources. Allred reportedly said during the press conference that the woman doesn't plan to sue him.

Hammer's attorney denied the allegations on Thursday, telling Variety that all of his interactions with the woman and "every other sexual partner of his for that matter" were "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory." The attorney also called this an "attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid" that will "only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."

