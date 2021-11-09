Woman alleges masked man stole her medications outside Anderson store

Nov. 9—ANDERSON — An Anderson woman told police a masked man stole her medications outside a supermarket on the city's north side.

According to an Anderson Police Department press release, the robbery took place at 12:23 p.m. Monday at the Pay Less Supermarket at Cross Street and Scatterfield Road.

The 56-year-old woman told police she was approached as she was leaving the store by a white male wearing all black clothing and a red and black mask.

The suspect, grabbed the victim's medication from her hands and ran west behind the building.

No weapon was displayed by the suspect and the woman was not injured.

APD deployed a K-9 unit and a drone to search the area but the suspect was not located.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Anderson Police at 765-648-6775.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.