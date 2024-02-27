Woman ‘almost passed out’ scanning Maryland lottery ticket. ‘Couldn’t believe I won’

Usually, a Maryland lottery player sticks to buying tickets for Mega Millions and Powerball.

This time, as the Waldorf woman was buying snacks at a 7-Eleven in Clinton, she decided to try her hand at a new scratch-off game — 20X The Cash, lottery officials said in a Feb. 26 news release.

As she was scratching her ticket later that day, the woman noticed a “‘50X’ symbol over a $1,000 prize,” lottery officials said.

Her ticket scored her the $50,000 prize, according to the release.

“I almost passed out when I scanned my ticket,” the woman told lottery officials.

Her win left her “speechless,” according to the release.

“I couldn’t believe I won that much money,” the woman told lottery officials. “It’s something you pray about but never expect to happen.”

The woman said she won’t make any plans for her winnings just yet, as she wants to wait for the cash to hit her bank account, according to lottery officials.

Clinton is about 50 miles southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

