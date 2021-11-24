Woman, among 5 charged in death of man dumped in Christmas tree bag, enters plea deal

A Hagerstown woman who is among five people charged in the 2019 death of 27-year-old Christopher Turner has entered an Alford plea to conspiracy to commit armed robbery under a plea agreement.

Erica S. Earl, 23, entered the plea Tuesday in Washington County Circuit Court. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence to obtain a conviction.

In exchange for the plea, 14 other charges including murder, armed robbery and assault are to be dismissed when she is sentenced. No sentencing date was immediately set.

Washington County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson accepted the plea after the prosecution and defense worked out final details during the 40-minute hearing.

Assistant State's Attorney Christopher McCormack told Wilson that had the case gone to trial, the state would have shown a surveillance system at a gas station across from Earl's apartment showed her and Turner entering the home on Jan. 20, 2019. McCormack said that 24 minutes later, two people with face coverings entered and gunfire was heard.

Police found four bullet holes in the apartment and evidence of a slaying, McCormack said.

Turner was known to have cash and drugs, and Earl and others were later seen obviously looking for something in his car, McCormack said.

When detectives examined Earl's cellphone, they found text messages between her and co-defendant Dakota D. Paugh. As a result, Paugh and co-defendant Antonio C. Arana knew that Turner would be at Earl's apartment. Earl was aware that Paugh and Arana intended to rob Turner, McCormack said.

"Unfortunately, things turned very, very bad in the apartment," he said.

Earl has always said she was sorry for what happened to Turner, Assistant Public Defender Thomas Tamm told Wilson.

Turner's body was found Jan. 30, 2019, inside an artificial Christmas tree storage bag down an embankment near Gerrardstown, W.Va. An autopsy revealed he had four gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, McCormack said.

Co-defendant Jordan D. Matthews-Hacket, 21, was sentenced Feb. 25, 2020, to 10 years in prison for his role in helping to dispose of Turner's body.

He pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to court records.

A witness inside the apartment saw Matthews-Hacket go into the room where Turner’s body was, placing the body in the Christmas tree bag and dragging it across the carpet. Matthews-Hacket was also seen exiting the bedroom with cash and drugs that had been on Turner, McCormack said earlier.

Co-defendant Nyzeir T. Sampson, 25, was ordered to serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Nov. 17, 2020, to conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to court records.

In exchange for the plea, three counts of being an accessory after the fact were dropped, Assistant State's Attorney Beverly Plutnik said.

McCormack said earlier that Sampson was the getaway driver for the two shooters.

Arana and Paugh, both 22, are scheduled to face trial on murder and other charges next year, court records show.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown woman enters plea in 2019 death of Christopher Turner