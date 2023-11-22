Woman angry in Cobb Starbucks line smashes other customer’s window out with a gun, police say

Road rage at a Starbucks drive-thru led to a customer getting her car window smashed out with a gun.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was outside of the Starbucks on Cobb Parkway in Smyrna Wednesday, where police say the incident started when a customer cut someone off in line.

Police said Kynesha Charles accused another customer of cutting her off. Police said the victim offered to pay for Charles’ Starbucks order, but Charles drove off.

The victim left the Starbucks, then noticed Charles parked in a nearby parking lot. The victim told police that Charles followed her to a nearby hair store, got out of the car and smashed her back window out with a gun.

Charles is now facing felony charges of criminal damage, stalking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Newell talked to Starbucks customers Wednesday, who were shocked by Charles’ behavior.

“I feel like you shouldn’t get really upset about it because you never know what they are going through.” Jayvon Moore said. “That’s definitely crazy. I feel like she went a little overboard.”

“I think people should take a breath, slow down and figure out their next move and not let it be a negative one because that’s somebody’s life,” customer Sherise Williams said

The victim did exactly what police would want anyone to do in a similar situation: She called police while she was inside a business, away from the suspect.

The victim was not identified.