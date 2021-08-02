‘Who is it?’ Woman answering door shot 5 times in hail of 75 bullets, Illinois cops say

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read

A 58-year-old Illinois woman heard a knock at the door after midnight Monday, and when she went to answer it, she was greeted by a hail of bullets.

‘Who is it?’ the homeowner asked, approaching the door. Right after she called out to the mystery visitor, her front door exploded with gunfire, according to the Champaign Police Department.

Suspects unloaded at least 75 rounds during the ambush. Nearby houses and vehicles were also struck by gunfire, police said.

The victim was hit five times but survived, police said. She was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

As police made their way to the home, the suspects were already making their escape. A black Dodge Durango, later found to be stolen, crashed nearby, police said. At the crash, police found a gun that may have been recently fired, an empty magazine, a spent shell casing and live ammo.

The suspects were gone by the time police arrived at the crash, and investigators are searching for them.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 217-351-4545, or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 217-373-8477.

‘Look at me!’ Dad confronts man accused of killing his daughter at ‘Forever Purge’ film

‘Mommy’s dead.’ Three kids walking alone at night lead Texas cops to bloody scene

Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 people wounded in NYC gang ‘attack,’ police say

    The New York Police Department is looking for two men who fired into a crowd on Saturday, shooting 10 people, […] The post 10 people wounded in NYC gang ‘attack,’ police say appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Air travel hits another pandemic high, flight delays grow

    Air travel in the U.S. is hitting new pandemic-era highs, and airlines are scrambling to keep up with the summer-vacation crowds. Despite rising numbers of coronavirus infections fueled by the delta variant, the U.S. set another recent high mark for air travel Sunday, with more than 2.2 million people going through airport checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The resurgence of leisure travel, coupled with some bad weather, has led to delays and flight cancellations at airlines struggling to ramp up after being crushed by the pandemic.

  • My son was killed by a park ranger. Qualified immunity means I may never see justice.

    Qualified immunity allows those who do wrong to hide from justice and escape consequences for their actions.

  • Nearly all Chicago-area counties show 'substantial spread' for COVID

    City relying on pop-up vaccinations clinics to slow the surge in COVID cases.

  • Is US wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock the most upbeat athlete at Tokyo 2020?

    The American is into the women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling final. And she is more than happy to count her blessings in life Tamyra Mensah-Stock commiserates with Sara Dosho of Team Japan after her victory during the women’s 68kg wrestling. Photograph: Tom Pennington/Getty Images At an Olympics where infection rates are studied as closely as medal tables, smiles must be inferred from subtle crumples in face masks and signs in near-empty venues warn spectators not to mingle, Tamyra Mensah-Stock wou

  • Democrats at odds over how to extend federal eviction moratorium

    The federal moratorium expired Saturday night and millions are living in fear of becoming homeless.

  • Should Cryptocurrency Investors Be Concerned About the Rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies?

    Yet another financial revolution is coming, but this time, it will likely disappoint cryptocurrency's biggest enthusiasts.

  • Bombardier Launches a Certified Pre-Owned Business Jet Program

    Common in the car world, certified pre-owned programs are a rarity in aviation. But Bombardier sees an opportunity in this seller's market.

  • Driver goes wrong way on freeway to evade Vallejo police

    A driver sped the wrong way down a freeway in Vallejo in a desperate effort to escape police.

  • What to Know About Chicago's Airports Before You Travel

    There are two major Chicago airports: O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport. Here’s what you should know before your next trip.

  • Belarus Olympian Kristina Timanovskaya Defects to Poland, Fearing for Her Life

    REUTERSBelarus sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya walked into the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday morning after being assured she would be granted asylum to avoid being forcibly returned to her home country.In an interview with Reuters via Telegram messaging service, she said had been awakened early Sunday inside the Olympics Village and told she had to return to Belarus, despite being scheduled to compete in 200-meter heats Monday. “The head coach came over to me and said there had been an order

  • Baltimore woman arrested after niece, nephew bodies discovered in trunk

    The bodies of a girl and boy were found in the trunk of a Baltimore woman’s car during what first […] The post Baltimore woman arrested after niece, nephew bodies discovered in trunk appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Athlete Activism Hits Podium in Tokyo Amid New IOC Protest Rules

    Raven “Hulk” Saunders, the U.S. shot putter who captured attention with her purple and neon-green hair and flamboyant face mask that echoed her nickname, became the first athlete to risk IOC sanctions by protesting from the medal podium. While receiving her silver medal, Saunders raised her arms and crossed them into an X shape to […]

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, was arrested on a charge of incest on Sunday after a leaked call spread online.

  • North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

    It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

    A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court said Monday that the trial is set to begin in early October. The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • Was Lizzie Borden a notorious killer or wrongly accused?

    Despite being acquitted of double murder, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie Borden as one of America's most notorious killers. Did she do it or not? "48 Hours" re-examines the case.