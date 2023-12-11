Woman answers knock at door of Charlotte home and gets attacked by intruder, CMPD says

A Charlotte woman was sexually assaulted by an intruder when she answered a knock at the door, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, in the Willows at University apartments in northeast Charlotte, CMPD said. The area is northeast of the intersection of Interstate 485 and North Tryon Street.

“The victim reported that an unknown male suspect knocked on the door to her residence, forced his way inside when the victim opened the door, and then sexually assaulted the victim,” CMPD said in a news release.

He then fled the home, she told police.

Details of the victim’s condition were not released.

The identity of the suspect — a man “in his 20s or 30s” — remains a mystery, officials said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com. The report number is 20231210-0634-01.

