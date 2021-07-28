Woman's lengthy, considerate bridal party survey gets praise: 'Every bride should do'

In a world where bridezilla stories dominate headlines, there’s one bride-to-be who has won over TikTok with her considerate wedding planning tips.

Talia Morales, 29, began her wedding planning journey when she got engaged to her fiancé Eulalio Wolfe, 30, in June.

After throwing herself into full planning mode to meet their December 2021 wedding date, Morales went viral on TikTok for the thoughtful bridesmaid questionnaire she sent out to her wedding party through Google Forms – a free online survey platform.

In a four-part series she shared from her handle, @onemorwolf on June 23, Morales showed her followers that Google Forms can help brides keep track of their bridal party’s comfort levels and preferences in a way that she feels is a more organized communication style than group chats.

For her four bridesmaids and maid of honor, Morales started off her form by greeting her bridal party and sharing details about her wedding theme and colors.

The form then goes on to ask for each person’s name, where they want to stay the night before the wedding, whether they want their hair and makeup professionally done, their anticipated bridesmaid dress budget, their preferred style of dress and shoes.

"I consider myself to be organized and detailed, and I have used Google Forms many times for different tasks in the past," Morales told Fox News.

She went on, "Now that I am wedding planning, those skills truly radiate. Planning a wedding is no easy task and the more organized, prepared, and detailed, the better."

Other notable parts of her survey included inspiration photos and availability requests that can help determine scheduling for group dress shopping and pre-wedding events.

Morales, who is from Texas, also provided an area where her bridesmaids can share ideas for a bachelorette party destination and which dates and times would be ideal.

At the end, Morales included an open-ended section where her bridal party can voice questions, comments or concerns.

"I understand that each of my bridesmaids have a different budget, style and schedule," Morales wrote to Fox News. "They will be standing next to me on one of the most memorable days of my life. The least I can do is be mindful of their spending and their time."

When Morales was done with her form, she sent it out via email and waited for her bridemaid's responses.

To conclude her series, Morales shared a brief look at what the backend of Google Forms looks like when the survey responses are in, which provides the survey creator with organized lists and graphs that represent each person’s thoughts.

From the responses she’s received, Morales was able to create a subsequent survey where her bridesmaids could vote on the choices that were narrowed down from the previous Google Form.

When it comes down to how her bridal party felt about her inclusive questionnaires, Morales said, "Honestly, I could not have chosen a better group of girls. They are supportive and dependable, and I am truly blessed to have their friendship."

In total, Morales' videos has garnered more than 298,350 views and has inspired thousands of commenters.

"Thank you for doing this!! Your bridesmaids are so lucky," one TikTok user commented.

Another user wrote, "This is exactly what every bride should do. This is really considerate of your [bridesmaids'] budget, time, & schedule."

Morales has gone on to share other planning tips, but said her viral survey hack is foolproof since "there's so much more" you can use it for.

"You can also send it to guests so they can RSVP, choose their dinner option (and state their allergies), or as a virtual guest book where they can add a sweet message for you and your partner," she said.