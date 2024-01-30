Woman appeared to be lying down in road when she was struck and killed on I-85

A woman who the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said appeared to be lying in the road on I-85 Northbound died after being struck by a vehicle just before midnight on Monday.

The department said an initial investigation of the crash, which occurred near Exit 34 Freedom Drive in Charlotte, placed the victim in the middle lane at the time of impact, and that it is believed she was lying in the roadway.

No vehicle or vehicles remained on the scene after the collision occurred, the police said, and the deceased has not yet been identified.

The department said the collision is still under further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.