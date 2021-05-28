Woman appears in court in murder case
May 28—GOSHEN — A Dunlap woman is set, so far, to go to trial at the beginning of November in her husband's stabbing death.
Blanca Hernandez, 31, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for the initial hearing in her case Thursday. She's charged with murder following her arrest a week ago.
Investigators allege Hernandez stabbed and killed her husband, Alejandro Vergara, 35, in their home in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue on the morning of May 20.
The first officer on the scene, while responding to a 9-1-1 call Hernandez made, found Hernandez performing chest compressions on Vergara in the house, according to details presented in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Vergara was dead at the scene. Hernandez was also found to be injured, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
As detectives investigated, they found evidence suggesting Vergara had died sometime prior to when police and emergency responders arrived at the house — a firefighter told detectives Vergara's body was cooler than it should have been relative to the time it took to respond to the call. A doctor also told detectives Hernandez's injuries were consistent with self-inflicted stab wounds, the affidavit showed.
When interviewed, Hernandez told an investigator Vergara had held her hands and used them to stab himself, according to the affidavit.
During the hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Hernandez's behalf, while noting her family had hired a private attorney for the case.
Christofeno scheduled Nov. 1 for the date to start her trial.
MURDER CASE HEARING
Meanwhile, another murder trial appears set to begin in late June, two years after the case began.
Knesha Carruthers, 35, is charged with murder and faces accusations she stabbed and killed her husband, Jimmie Lee Gillam, 33, during a dispute at their home along West Jefferson Street in Elkhart in July 2019.
Carruthers' attorneys and the prosecution told Judge Christofeno during Thursday's hearing they appear to remain on course for the trial to begin June 21. As the attorneys make final preparations over the next month, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Claeys said an expert will be deposed on video in lieu of testifying at trial. Christopher Crawford, one of Carruthers' attorneys, said an agreement has tentatively been reached for the team to have an expert testify remotely via webcam due to a scheduling situation.
The defense has been working to build a mental health defense with an argument that Carruthers may have experienced battered women's syndrome when Gilliam was killed.
GUILTY PLEA
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court on Thursday.
Among them, Edward Wing, 23, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery. He admitted he held up a 7-Eleven employee with a knife and stole cash from the store along C.R. 6 in Elkhart in August 2019.
Terms of the plea call for Wing to serve five years in prison, followed by two years of home detention through Michiana Community Corrections and a year of probation.
Judge Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted wing. He then scheduled the sentencing to be held June 24.
Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.