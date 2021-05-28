Woman appears in court in murder case

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·3 min read

May 28—GOSHEN — A Dunlap woman is set, so far, to go to trial at the beginning of November in her husband's stabbing death.

Blanca Hernandez, 31, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for the initial hearing in her case Thursday. She's charged with murder following her arrest a week ago.

Investigators allege Hernandez stabbed and killed her husband, Alejandro Vergara, 35, in their home in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue on the morning of May 20.

The first officer on the scene, while responding to a 9-1-1 call Hernandez made, found Hernandez performing chest compressions on Vergara in the house, according to details presented in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Vergara was dead at the scene. Hernandez was also found to be injured, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As detectives investigated, they found evidence suggesting Vergara had died sometime prior to when police and emergency responders arrived at the house — a firefighter told detectives Vergara's body was cooler than it should have been relative to the time it took to respond to the call. A doctor also told detectives Hernandez's injuries were consistent with self-inflicted stab wounds, the affidavit showed.

When interviewed, Hernandez told an investigator Vergara had held her hands and used them to stab himself, according to the affidavit.

During the hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Hernandez's behalf, while noting her family had hired a private attorney for the case.

Christofeno scheduled Nov. 1 for the date to start her trial.

MURDER CASE HEARING

Meanwhile, another murder trial appears set to begin in late June, two years after the case began.

Knesha Carruthers, 35, is charged with murder and faces accusations she stabbed and killed her husband, Jimmie Lee Gillam, 33, during a dispute at their home along West Jefferson Street in Elkhart in July 2019.

Carruthers' attorneys and the prosecution told Judge Christofeno during Thursday's hearing they appear to remain on course for the trial to begin June 21. As the attorneys make final preparations over the next month, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Claeys said an expert will be deposed on video in lieu of testifying at trial. Christopher Crawford, one of Carruthers' attorneys, said an agreement has tentatively been reached for the team to have an expert testify remotely via webcam due to a scheduling situation.

The defense has been working to build a mental health defense with an argument that Carruthers may have experienced battered women's syndrome when Gilliam was killed.

GUILTY PLEA

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court on Thursday.

Among them, Edward Wing, 23, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery. He admitted he held up a 7-Eleven employee with a knife and stole cash from the store along C.R. 6 in Elkhart in August 2019.

Terms of the plea call for Wing to serve five years in prison, followed by two years of home detention through Michiana Community Corrections and a year of probation.

Judge Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted wing. He then scheduled the sentencing to be held June 24.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan List Former Beverly Hills Marital Home

    The place was originally owned by the late Carrie Fisher

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Lori Lightfoot sued for prioritizing interviews with journalists of colour

    Daily Caller reporter Thomas Catenacci says he’s suing for ‘racial discrimination’ after his interview request was ignored

  • If the Canes beat the Predators, Round 2 against the Lightning could be coming in hot

    Here’s how soon the series against Tampa Bay could start.

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk

    YouTubeMollie Tibbetts’ accused killer took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, sharing a dramatic story with jurors about how he was kidnapped by two armed, masked men and ordered to track down the University of Iowa student before one of them murdered her.Testifying through a translator, Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally to work at an Iowa dairy farm, claimed that the two men ambushed him inside his trailer on July 18, 2018—and forced him to drive them around until they located Tibbetts.Eventually, one of the men, armed with a knife, got out of the car and disappeared for at least 10 minutes, he testified. When the man returned, he asked Bahena Rivera to drive another “300 meters” before telling him to stop and hand over his keys.“I just heard a movement in the car and then that the trunk closed,” Bahena Rivera told jurors in Scott County Court during his first-degree murder trial. He said that he drove the men until they reached a white house, where they again took his keys and phone and told him to wait a few minutes before he was free to go.Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense“Before they leave one of them tells me not to say anything about what had happened,” Bahena said, adding that the men said they “knew” about his daughter and ex-girlfriend. “I got out of the car because I did not have my keys. Obviously, I knew there was something in the trunk because previously I had felt when they had placed when they had put something in the trunk.”Bahena Rivera said that when he opened the trunk and saw Tibbetts’ body, he panicked and decided to move her “very heavy” remains to a cornfield.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” he said, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”“I left her exactly how she was in the trunk,” he added.The dairy farm worker added that he didn’t immediately go to the police about the horrific ordeal, because he was “scared” that he would be implicated in the crime.At trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying.About a month later, the young woman’s body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he said he hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Bahena Rivera’s defense team has argued that investigators coerced a confession out of their client, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed Tibbetts. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from authorities who refused to let him see his family, and his arrest for being undocumented.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that when she interviewed Bahena Rivera on Aug. 20, 2018, he “wanted to talk to me” and eventually acknowledged that video footage showed his black Chevy Malibu circling her as she was running.Several hours later—after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Romero said.Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”But Bahena Rivera insisted Wednesday that he actually lied to Romero and the other investigators, and never said a word about the armed men he claims surprised him at his apartment, warning him he “shouldn’t do anything stupid.”He said that police eventually told him they had evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone, and that her hair was found in his car. As the questions began to mount, Bahena Rivera told jurors he felt pressure to agree with authorities.“If I helped them, if I told them what they wanted to hear, that they would help me,” he said after he was asked what he thought Romero meant when she told him in the interview to “help himself.”Bahena Rivera said that after hours of questions, he relented and agreed to take investigators to the spot where he hid Tibbetts’ body.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family's position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said.During cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Bahena Rivera about his sudden reversal, getting the farmhand to admit he told Romero he was angry at Tibbetts.“You were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today..and you chose not to do that,” Brown said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Britt Reid to appear in court on drunk driving charge after crash injured 5-year-old girl

    The Feb. 4 crash injured two children, including 5-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

  • Vanessa Redgrave will not appear in Kevin Spacey comeback film

    Vanessa Redgrave has announced that she will not appear opposite Kevin Spacey in his comeback film. The Man Who Drew God, the filming of which is about to begin in Italy, is expected to mark Spacey's return to the screen after his career was derailed in 2017 by accusations of sexual harassment and abuse towards more than a dozen men. The film will be directed by Redgrave's husband, Franco Nero, and Spacey's involvement was first reported by The Telegraph. A backlash ensued, and Redgrave's representative said she was no longer involved. "Vanessa Redgrave's name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film The Man Who Drew God," her spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter. "While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film." Spacey is slated to play a detective investigating claims of paedophilia levelled against an artist. Preparations were interrupted by the Covid pandemic, but Nero told an Italian newspaper: "Among the actors, I made contact with Kevin Spacey. I'd have been very happy to bring him back onto a film set. We're waiting for the end of the pandemic to pick up from where our preparatory work was interrupted." Spacey still faces proceedings in the US courts over the allegations of abuse. The Crown Prosecution Service is deciding whether to charge him in connection with a number of allegations of sexual assault dating back to his time as artistic director at London's Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Belarus dictator blames 'Swiss bomb threat' in first comments since plane seizure

    Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday defended the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, claiming it was the result of a bomb threat passed on from Switzerland. The Belarusian dictator was giving his first comments since he was accused of ‘high-jacking’ the Athens-Vilnius flight to arrest a dissident journalist and his girlfriend on Sunday. In a rambling and combative speech, Mr Lukashenko hit out at the West for blocking flights from Belarus in response to the incident, saying “ill-wishers” had “moved on from plotting riots to strangling us.” The former farm collective boss, who has ruled Belarus for 26 years, said it was his country’s “sovereign right” to arrest Roman Protasevich and his partner, master’s student Sofia Sapega. “Let his numerous Western patrons answer this question: Which intelligence services did this individual work for? Not only him but his accomplice as well,” he said.

  • EU seeks large AstraZeneca fine for alleged contract breach

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -A lawyer for the European Union accused AstraZeneca on Wednesday of failing to respect its contract with the 27-nation bloc for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and asked a Belgian court to impose a large fine on the company. The EU took the Anglo-Swedish firm to court in April after the drugmaker said it would aim to deliver only 100 million doses of its vaccine by the end of June, instead of the 300 million foreseen in the supply contract. Brussels wants the company to deliver at least 120 millionvaccines by the end of June.

  • RTHK: How authorities cracked down on Hong Kong's only public broadcaster

    New changes in RTHK have signalled that its fate as an independent public service may be under threat.

  • The little engine that could, and the oil giant that couldn't

    Last December, when a week-old hedge fund named Engine No. 1 challenged Exxon Mobil to change its ways, laughter echoed through Wall Street circles, from the fund's name that recalled a famous children's book to its tiny, then-$40 million stake in what was once the world's largest publicly traded company. Engine No. 1's campaign forced Exxon to accept new board members who could bring about a reckoning over its business strategy and confront the risk of global climate change that many investors say Exxon has long been reluctant to address. Companies with a market value of $250 billion like Exxon rarely face, much less lose, shareholder battles.

  • Matt Gaetz says he will run for presidency in 2024 if Trump does not

    GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz plans to run for the presidency in 2024 if Donald Trump decides not to run. The congressman made the announcement on Wednesday in a text message to the New York Post. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Canes move on to the second round, eliminate Predators in overtime

    The Hurricanes avoided an unpredictable Game 7 when Sebastian Aho won Game 6 in overtime, the fourth straight OT game against the Preds.

  • Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke to run for lieutenant governor opening

    Bedke enters a competitive race for the seat left vacant by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor.

  • WhatsApp sues India's government

    WhatsApp has sued India’s government over new laws the company says may end privacy protections there, according to sources familiar with the matter.The lawsuit, sources say, claims one of the laws violates privacy rights outlined in India’s constitution.It requires social media companies to comply with authorities' demands to identify message senders, or the “first originator of information."While the law only requires WhatsApp to identify people credibly accused of wrongdoing, the company says it cannot do that alone in practice.To comply with the law, WhatsApp would be required to break its end-to-end encryption of messages, both for those who send them and those who receive them.Reuters could not independently confirm that WhatsApp had filed the complaint, nor when it might be reviewed by the court.A WhatsApp spokesman declined to comment.WhatsApp, its parent company Facebook and other tech giants have all invested heavily in India, but company officials worry that increasingly heavy-handed regulation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government could jeopardize those prospects.Police visited Twitter’s offices earlier this week, after it attached a “manipulated media” warning to posts made by a spokesman from the dominant political party.The government has also pressed tech companies to remove what it described as misinformation on the pandemic in India, as well as criticism of the government’s response to the crisis.WhatsApp currently boasts nearly 400 million users in the country.

  • Kim Kardashian reveals she didn't pass her first-year law exams: 'I am a failure'

    Kim said on Instagram on Wednesday that despite the setback, she wasn't "giving up" and was preparing to take her first-year law exams again.