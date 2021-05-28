Woman appears in court in murder case

May 28—GOSHEN — A Dunlap woman is set, so far, to go to trial at the beginning of November in her husband's stabbing death.

Blanca Hernandez, 31, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for the initial hearing in her case Thursday. She's charged with murder following her arrest a week ago.

Investigators allege Hernandez stabbed and killed her husband, Alejandro Vergara, 35, in their home in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue on the morning of May 20.

The first officer on the scene, while responding to a 9-1-1 call Hernandez made, found Hernandez performing chest compressions on Vergara in the house, according to details presented in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Vergara was dead at the scene. Hernandez was also found to be injured, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As detectives investigated, they found evidence suggesting Vergara had died sometime prior to when police and emergency responders arrived at the house — a firefighter told detectives Vergara's body was cooler than it should have been relative to the time it took to respond to the call. A doctor also told detectives Hernandez's injuries were consistent with self-inflicted stab wounds, the affidavit showed.

When interviewed, Hernandez told an investigator Vergara had held her hands and used them to stab himself, according to the affidavit.

During the hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Hernandez's behalf, while noting her family had hired a private attorney for the case.

Christofeno scheduled Nov. 1 for the date to start her trial.

MURDER CASE HEARING