Woman late for appointment crashes into cemetery, damaging graves, Ga. police say

A woman recently crashed her truck into a Georgia cemetery, according to Lavonia police.

Lavonia police said the woman was late for an appointment when she crashed into the Lavonia Cemetery, damaging several graves.

Initially, Oconee County S.C. sheriff deputies attempted to stop the woman earlier, before she continued on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The woman then ran away from the crash before being captured by officers.

It is unclear exactly how many graves the woman damaged.

Police said the unidentified woman was arrested and taken to Oconee County Jail in South Carolina.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: