Woman armed with pellet gun is fatally shot by officers in Silver Lake, LAPD says

Los Angeles police fatally shot a woman in Silver Lake on Wednesday night after she pointed a pellet gun in the direction of officers, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Silver Lake Boulevard and West Temple Street about 8 p.m. The caller said a woman with a revolver pointed a gun at a passerby, said Officer Melissa Podany.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman armed with a gun, police said. She pointed the weapon in the direction of the officers and they shot her, authorities said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The unidentified woman was only described as being in her 40s.

A BB or pellet gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The shooting is being investigated by the LAPD's Force Investigation Division, the L.A. County district attorney's office and the LAPD inspector general's office.

The LAPD said it would release a report about the shooting within 45 days that could include officers' body-worn camera footage.

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this story.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.