Woman arraigned in attempted murder case

Dec. 29—CATLETTSBURG — A woman accused of trying to light an Ashland convenience store clerk on fire in early December was arraigned Wednesday on her charge in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent arraigned 36-year-old Felicia Helton on one count of attempted murder. Helton is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Boyd County Detention Center.

Helton is accused of dousing a clerk in gasoline on Dec. 9 at the Winchester Avenue Sunoco, and then attempting to light the vicim on fire.

At Wednesday's hearing, Vincent appointed the Department of Public Advocacy to represent Helton in her case, after finding she was indigent.

Public defender Brian Gibson asked the judge to lower Helton's bond — a routine move at an arraignment hearing. The judge declined, citing the severity of the charge and a prior violent crime conviction.

Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Christina Smith told the judge a competency evaluation was ordered in district court prior to Helton's indictment and another one would need to be ordered in circuit court.

Smith also noted Helton, who court records show was staying at Artrip's Personal Care Home on Central Avenue at the time of the incident, is under the care of the Cabinet of Health and Family Services.

In order to account for the backlog of clients seeking evaluations at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, Vincent set a pretrial date for March 3 to check in.

