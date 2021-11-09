Woman arraigned on charges in Salisbury Beach brawl

Nov. 9—NEWBURYPORT — Neyleisha Marquez, a Framingham woman caught on video in May 2020 while allegedly fighting with another woman near Salisbury Beach, was arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court on charges of assault and battery, disorderly conduct and affray (fighting in a public place in a way that disturbs the peace).

Neyleisha Marquez and Isis Dominguez, both 21, were filmed May 27, 2020, on Broadway as a large crowd watched in disbelief, according to Salisbury police.

The video was posted on social media a short time later and drew more than 11,000 views within an hour. The brawl took place during an extremely busy day at Salisbury Beach that, despite stringent COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, drew a slew of people from New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Marquez was summonsed to court roughly a month after the incident but did not appear until Monday. A court clerk said the summons was sent to her address but that the court did not "receive good service."

That means it is possible Marquez did not receive the summons. Judge Peter Doyle did not admonish or ask for an explanation about her failure to appear in 2020.

Dominguez was issued a summons as well on similar charges and is due back in court Dec. 13 for a pretrial hearing.

About 1:15 p.m. on May. 27, 2020, police responded to an "active fight" next to beach pizza stands on Broadway.

By the time then-Detective Keith Forget and others responded, the fight had broken up. As Forget looked for witnesses, a woman told him that one of the combatants wanted to speak to an officer.

Forget and then-Sgt. Richard Dellaria spoke to the woman, who turned out to be Dominguez. She told the officers she was jumped by Marquez as she and her friends were walking on Broadway.

"When we asked who else was involved, Isis stated that she did not know. It was obvious that Isis did not want to cooperate with the police or provide us any useful information in the investigation," Forget wrote in his report.

By 4 p.m., police had seen a video of was described as a "violent struggle" posted online and quickly recognized Dominguez. The other participant was later identified as Marquez, according to police.

The video shows Dominquez assuming a combat stance and trying to pick a fight with Marquez. After a few minutes of taunting each other, Marquez took the first swing.

"A violent fight then ensued where Isis and Neyleisha were assaulting and battering each other in a tumultuous, reckless and disorderly manner by punching, kicking and pulling each other's hair. They were being cheered on and almost refereed and coached by their family members, friends and bystanders," Forget wrote in his report.

Forget estimated the crowd near the fight to be in the hundreds and that thousands of people were on Broadway and in the beach area.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

