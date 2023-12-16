Woman arraigned on charges of sexual misconduct with inmate at MacLaren Youth facility

A 34-year-old Wilsonville woman was arraigned on five counts of custodial sexual misconduct and other counts in connection to her having sex with a person incarcerated at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn.

Emily Echtenkamp was indicted on those charges, official misconduct and initiating a false report between Sept. 1, 2021 and April 4, 2022 by a Marion County Grand Jury.

The incarcerated person was not a minor when the alleged misconduct occurred, according to a press release from the Marion County District Attorney's Office.

Echtenkamp worked as a “Qualified Mental Health Professional,” according to the indictment. She is no longer licensed, according to a state licensing database.

According to state records, she worked for the Oregon Youth Authority from 2016 to May 2022.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office said the investigation was undertaken by the Oregon State Police.

Echtenkamp turned herself in to the Marion County Jail Thursday.

Echtenkamp was arraigned at the Marion County Jail Friday morning and Judge Matthew Tracey set bail at $20,000. She was not in custody as of Friday night.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Woman arraigned for sex misconduct charges at MacLaren Youth facility