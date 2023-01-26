Woman arraigned on charges she slashed friend's arm

Jan. 25—WILKES-BARRE — An argument between two women about taking too long to get out of a vehicle led to a slashing.

Sybil Victoria Harris, 32, of Fellows Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Wednesday on a warrant charging her with slashing the arm of a woman outside a restaurant/bar at North Main and Bennett streets, Wilkes-Barre, on Nov. 24, according to court records.

The woman who suffered a severe laceration to her arm told police Harris was upset because she and another woman felt she was taking too long and decided to enter the restaurant/bar without her, court records say.

A bystander who used a coat as a tourniquet on the injured woman claimed the arm "appeared to be hanging off."

Harris was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and reckless endangerment. She was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to North Main and Bennett streets for a report of a gunshot victim but learned a woman sustained some type of injury by a sharp instrument just after 1:30 a.m. Nov. 24.

A bystander told police she used her jacket and wrapped it around the injured woman's arm as a tourniquet. The injured woman was then taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in a friend's vehicle.

Police said the injured woman reported she was with Harris and another woman arriving at the restaurant/bar. She and the other woman decided to go into the business and not wait as Harris was taking too long to get out of the vehicle, the complaint says.

Harris entered the restaurant/bar and began an argument with the woman. Security told the two women to take it outside and the injured woman claimed she felt a "burning sensation" believing she was initially shot, the complaint says.