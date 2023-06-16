Woman arraigned for 'heartwrenching' child abuse

Jun. 16—CATLETTSBURG — A woman was formally charged with criminal abuse of two children Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Kimberly Hieneman, 57, of Ashland, was arraigned on a count of first-degree criminal abuse and another count of first-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or under.

Hieneman was appointed representation by Caleb Hurt, who waived formal arraignment and entered a not-guilty plea on Hieneman's behalf.

Hurt also requested bond.

According to Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis, Hieneman scored moderately on a risk assessment but Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn was quick to object.

Conn said while Hieneman had a minimal record, the allegations against her constituted she "stay in jail," and away from her victims.

Hurt countered she could be ordered no contact with the victims and be placed on an ankle monitor.

Conn retorted by giving slim details of the allegations against Hieneman, stating the victims displayed severe bruising on their face and legs.

"Two young children," Conn said, adding a 13-year-old gave a "heartwrenching" statement that resulted in the charges against Hieneman.

"It's one of those cases," Conn said.

Davis set Hieneman's bond at $50,000 cash or property and ordered she have no contact with the victims if she were to post it.

Hieneman will appear for a pre-trial conference on July 14.

If convicted on the count of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12, Hieneman faces up to 20 years in prison.

