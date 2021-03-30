Woman arraigned in pregnancy-related boathouse stabbing

Mar. 30—A Laflin woman was arraigned Tuesday on aggravated assault charges alleging she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the neck during a dispute about her pregnancy that took place at a Harveys Lake boathouse last year.

Isabella Rosa Sobejano, 20, of 1 Peachwood Drive, is accused of stabbing Samuel Parente during a dispute at 370 Lakeside Drive the afternoon of June 15.

According to charges filed by state police and Luzerne County detectives, the couple began dating in May 2019. By January 2020 they had parted ways, but Parente told police they became "friends with benefits" during the spring, police said.

After a pair of sexual encounters at the boathouse, Sobejano informed Parente she was pregnant about a week before the stabbing, police said.

Parente told police he thought he was too young to be a father and that he wanted Sobejano to have an abortion. He also told investigators that he had been trying to "break free" but that Sobejano refused to end the relationship.

Sobejano, however, insisted they meet in person to discuss the situation, according to the charges.

They met at the boathouse, where Sobejano told Parente she was taking an emergency medical services class and wanted to check his pulse, police said.

After having Parente do some jumping jacks, Sobejano asked him to lie face-down on the floor of the boathouse, according to the complaint.

Sobejano began counting and then plunged a paring knife into Parente's neck, police said.

Parente pushed Sobejano away and jumped up to call 911, police said. Medics found Parente holding a towel to the right side of his neck and Sobejano holding her left hand, which had been cut.

During questioning, Sobejano denied attacking Parente and accused Parente of "constantly harassing" her about being pregnant. Sobejano maintained she acted out of self-defense when Parente came at her with a knife, cutting her hand while trying to disarm him and stabbing Parente only after they fell to the floor during a struggle.

Investigators, however, say only Parente's blood was found on the floor near a sliding door, consistent with his statement that he was stabbed while lying face-down on the floor.

Sobejano's DNA was not found in the area, despite her claim that she cut her hand before she stabbed Parente in self-defense, police said.

Sobejano is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Magisterial District Judge Brian James Tupper arraigned her by video on Tuesday morning and released her on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing was set for April 15.

