Woman arrested with 0.9 grams of fentanyl, marijuana

Oct. 13—A Decatur woman was in Morgan County Jail on Thursday facing multiple drug charges, according to Decatur police.

Cynthia Kennedy, 48, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, driving under the influence, second degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, said police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez.

Police said Kennedy ran her vehicle off the road Tuesday near Woodall Road Southwest and was pulled over at Gordon Terry Parkway and McEntire Lane Southwest. Police said they found 0.9 grams of fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to Morgan County Jail and is being held in lieu of $6,600 bail.

