Woman arrested after I-15 chase where she allegedly hit speeds over 120 mph

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 41-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning after leading police on a highway chase on I-15, where authorities say they clocked her going over 120 mph.

Kelly Lynn Eckard was booked into Salt County Jail on suspicion of failing to stop for an officer and reckless driving, court documents filed in 3rd District Court show.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a Utah Highway Patrol officer saw Eckard shortly after 10 a.m. driving at “an extremely high rate of speed” southbound on the interstate near Murray. She was in a black Chevrolet Cruze.

The trooper flipped on his lights and tried to pull Eckard over, but she didn’t yield or slow down. The trooper pursued and at one point recorded Eckard driving at 124 mph.

As the trooper trailed her, Eckard allegedly used the left shoulder several times to pass traffic on the freeway.

After the chase entered Utah County, Eckard lost control of the car and began to swerve erratically.

The chase ended after she sideswiped a concrete barrier under the University Parkway structure, the court documents state.

Troopers arrested Eckard without incident. No one else was in the car, and no injuries were reported.

