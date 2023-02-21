Woman arrested after 16-year old hit by vehicle in Dayton

One woman turned herself in and was arrested in Dayton after hitting a 16-year old with a vehicle, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

A female was hit in the 2000 block of Speice Avenue early Saturday morning at around 4:09 a.m.

When officers arrived, they saw the victim had serious injuries and medics transported her to Dayton Children’s Hospital, a spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.

The victim was in serious condition.

The suspect, Jada Landgraf, is facing preliminary charges of vehicular assault, according to Montgomery County jail records.

We will continue to provide updates.