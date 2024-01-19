Woman arrested in 2017 Longboat Key double-murder case. Here are 4 things to know.

A woman has been arrested in connection to the 2017 Zota Beach Resort murders, where a resort manager and security guard were killed during an armed robbery.

Longboat Key police officers reported that Latoya Hanna – who is the sister of the original suspect, Darryl Hanna – was arrested in Port St. Lucie and will be extradited to Manatee County. Longboat Key police were not able to be reached to clarify Latoya's Hanna involvement in the case.

Previous coverage: Family of Zota murder victim files wrongful death lawsuit

In 2017, Darryl Hanna fatally shot manager Tim Hurley, 59, and security guard Kevin Carter, 51, and took $900 from the front desk, according to a police report. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery and two murder counts. The murder was the first on Longboat Key in 17 years, according to a previous report from the Herald-Tribune

In case you missed it: Man incarcerated at Manatee County Jail dies while in custody after 'medical event'

One month after Darryl Hanna’s arrest, he experienced a "stroke-like" incident that put him in a vegetative state. In June 2020, a motion from the defense for dismissal and discharge was approved due to the comatose state he was in.

What happened on the morning of the murders?

Hurley and Carter were working at Zota around 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2017, when former co-worker Darryl Hanna entered a new construction area of the hotel that led to the pool, wearing a mask and carrying a firearm in his hand, previous reporting from the Herald-Tribune said.

Darryl Hanna entered the lobby, where he fatally shot Hurley and Carter. He reportedly took three cash drawers with $900 and was seen on surveillance video.

A witness who worked for Victory Security tipped off investigating police that a suspect in a video released to the public after the murders appeared to be Darryl Hanna.

What happened to the previous suspect?

Darryl Hanna was arrested and charged with armed robbery and two counts of murder, but after a month in jail, he had a "stroke-like" incident that put him in a vegetative state.

A circuit court judge ordered him to be released from custody after citing four doctor’s reports. He received medical care at Manatee Memorial Hospital with plans for him to be prosecuted if he regained consciousness.

In June 2020, Darryl Hanna’s defense council filed a motion for dismissal discharge, and termination of jurisdiction for incompetency and non-restorability.

“At this time, he is unable to participate in his defense in any meaningful way and there is no basis to suspect that his condition will change or his competence be restored anytime soon,” court documents said.

What was the motive?

While authorities haven’t released a motive for the murders, a co-worker told detectives that Darryl Hanna complained about not making enough money as a substitute guard. He was working 32 to 40 hours a week and reportedly complained to his supervisors, but he didn't receive additional hours.

A negligence and wrongful death civil lawsuit was filed against the resort and the security firm.

In Aug. 2018, attorneys Matt Morgan and Herb Hofmann said the defendants, Zota Resort and Victory Security Agency, should have performed basic checks and that the deaths of Hurley and Carter were "both preventable and foreseeable."

The case was closed after a voluntary dismissal of the case was filed by the defendant in June 2021. The workers' compensation carrier for the resort paid $50,356 in death benefits through Hurley's estate.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Woman arrested in 2017 Longboat Key double-murder case. What to know