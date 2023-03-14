Woman arrested for 2021 connection to burglary

Mar. 13—A Cumberland County woman was taken into custody at the Scott County Jail and charged with the burglary of a residence in Lake Tansi that is alleged to have occurred in March 2021, according to reports.

Crystal Rea Richards, 43, York Rd., is charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism, according to an arrest report. She was taken into custody at the Scott County Jail.

The original offense report states investigators on March 17, 2021, responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Running Creek Dr. for a burglary in progress and found the front window broken.

Inside they found the suspect bleeding from the hand. When asked how she was injured, the suspect reportedly said she had punched her fist through a front window to gain entry to the residence "because her boyfriend told her to." Reportedly, the boyfriend's sister lived in the residence.

The boyfriend, however, told investigators he had gone to his sister's home "to get away from" the suspect because the two had been arguing. The boyfriend added he had made the 911 call.

Richards was placed under $13,000 bond and will face a hearing in General Sessions Court.

