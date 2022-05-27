Police: Woman arrested after leaving 4 dogs to die in car while having lunch in NSB

A woman was arrested after four dogs she left in her vehicle died while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach, according to a press release.

The woman said she left the vehicle running with the air conditioning on and the windows up, the release stated.

Tesia C. White, 25, of Gainesville, Missouri, was charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty, according to New Smyrna Beach Police.

The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.

The dogs were a 4-year-old goldendoodle named Dora, two approximately 12-week-old goldendoodle puppies named Lilo and Hiccup, and a 2-year-old boxer named Brandy, according to a charging affidavit.

White was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail where she was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond.

Circuit Judge Christopher Kelly kept the $10,000 bond, which was an amount in line with the bond schedule for the offenses. Kelly also ordered White not to have any animals while the case is on going.

White appeared to be tearful at times during her first appearance, according to a Zoom video.

A public defender asked the judge that White be released on her own recognizance or to leave the bond as set, noting that she had no prior criminal record. A prosecutor asked the bond be increased to at least $20,000 per count, or $80.000 "based on the severity of the facts of this case."

Kelly said that the arrest report indicated that the animals were left in the car for an hour, the vehicle was running when police arrived, White had checked on the animals and that she was remorseful.

Kelly said it was tragic situation and asked what were the prosecutor's grounds for asking for a significantly higher bond than the amount set in the bond schedule. The prosecutor repeated the "severity and the facts of the case."

The assistant public defender called the bond "exorbitant" and "tantamount to no bond."

Man accused of shooting dog: Report: Palm Coast man charged with animal cruelty after shooting dog

Story continues

Lab-mix recovering: Labrador retriever mix recovering after suicidal man stabs dog near DeLand, official says

Man slashes dog with machete: Investigators: Man slashes dog with machete in unprovoked attack

White reportedly left her vehicle running with the air conditioning on and the windows up while she ate lunch with her boyfriend at the Corkscrew Bar and Grill on Canal Street, the release stated.

According to AccuWeather, the high temperature in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday was 86 degrees.

"She allegedly checked on the dogs once during her meal, but found them all deceased when she finished her lunch approximately one hour later," according to the release.

When police officers arrived, they found both White and her boyfriend crying and distraught over the dogs, a charging affidavit stated. White was pulling the boxer-type dog onto her lap and saying "I should not be allowed to own a dog" and "I cannot believe I let this happen," according to the affidavit.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Woman arrested after 4 dogs she left in car in NSB died, police say