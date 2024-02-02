Woman arrested after 4-year-old tests positive for methamphetamine

Feb. 2—A London woman was jailed on accusations she exposed a child to methamphetamine — enough exposure that the child tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that Jamie Setser, 38, of London was arrested following an investigation at a residence off Old Salem Road, five miles east of London, on Thursday afternoon.

The investigation, conducted by Detective Taylor McDaniel, Captain Richard Dalrymple and Det. Hunter Disney revealed that the child tested positive for meth and other narcotics.

Setser was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or under. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. No bond was reported on the jail's website, but Setser was scheduled for an arraignment this morning (Friday) in Laurel District Court.