Woman arrested for abuse of 12-day-old infant

Aug. 16—A 12-day-old baby on the brink of death due to severe neglect is now recovering and has been placed in foster care, though the 27-year-old mother is now facing felony child abuse charges, according to Waynesville police reports.

On July 1, the child was transported to Mission Hospital in critical condition. The infant had severe sunburns, as well as purple discoloration around its eyes and lips. The infant was also cold to the touch, according to police reports.

Melissa Ann Hensley was arrested on Aug. 7 on one count of felony child abuse resulting in serious injury.

Waynesville Det. Tyler Howell said the infant was at risk for serious dehydration and possible death based on medical reports provided by Mission. Hospital records also noted poor weight gain and decreased responsiveness, in addition to the sunburn, during the time of their evaluation.

The infant has begun to recover now, gaining weight, though at a slower than normal pace. The Haywood County Department of Health and Human Services took custody of the child, and she has been placed in a foster home — alongside the mother's four other children with the same foster family.

Howell said Hensley had dropped the newborn baby off at a house with a woman who she was familiar with on July 1. This woman then alerted police who responded to the scene and observed the neglect the infant had suffered.

Howell said Hensley had walked around for several hours on both June 30 and July 1 looking for someone. Howell said he was not aware of who she was actually looking for.