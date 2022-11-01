Woman arrested, accused of abusing neighbor’s child for 17 days

Vanessa Alejandra Guzman, 26, was taking care of her neighbor’s child while the mother was in deployment.

According to the Nassau Sheriff’s Department’s arrest report, the mother gave power of attorney to Vanessa Cruz and Iran Cruz while she was gone for work.

The child was in care of Cruz from Aug. 10 to Aug. 27.

Another neighbor called the mother of the child and said that Cruz was physically abusing her child, according to police. The mother immediately left work and picked up her child.

In the arrest report, the neighbor advised she heard Cruz hit the child with what she believed was a belt but she did not actually see what happened.

When police met with the child, they had visual marks on their legs, back and chest. Police believe they were belt marks.

Police say in the report, that the only person in contact with the child while they were away from their mother was Cruz. While being with Cruz, the child did not go to school, or have family visits.

On Nov. 1, Cruz was arrested and taken into custody.

