Woman arrested, accused of calling in mass shooting at Walmart, Oakwood police say
A Hall County woman is in jail, accused of calling in a mass shooting threat to a Walmart.
Police said Paquasha Randolph threatened to shoot up the Walmart in Oakwood, causing the store to go into lockdown on Sunday.
No one was injured and there was no shooting, according to police.
Randolph made the call on her mom’s phone, according to police.
Oakwood police, University of North Georgia police, Flowery Branch police and Hall County deputies all responded to search the store.
Randolph was charged with terroristic threats, an offense against public order and misuse of 911.
She was booked into Hall County Jail.
