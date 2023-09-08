Woman arrested, accused of embezzling around $200,000 from employer, deputies say
A woman is behind bars after Forsyth County deputies said she embezzled approximately $200,000 from her employer.
Cristi Hanniford, who had previously worked for OMS 360, was privately investigated by the company’s CFO through a third party, according to deputies.
The private investigator discovered that Hanniford had embezzled about $200,000 from OMS360.
On May 18, deputies met with the CFO, who told them of Hanniford’s embezzlement.
The third-party investigative report was provided to deputies.
Deputies said this information was forwarded to the white-collar crimes unit for further investigation.
It is unclear when Hanniford was arrested.
