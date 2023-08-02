Woman arrested, accused of helping Lubbock murder suspect hide from authorities

Lubbock police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old woman they said helped a 40-year-old wanted murder suspect evade authorities for months until he reportedly killed himself in a Central Lubbock motel room.

Tahdeejah Washington-Harris is facing a count of hindering the apprehension of a felon, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of 2-10 years in prison.

Her charge stems from the investigation into the May 21 shooting death of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore.

Moore's case initially was investigated as a missing persons case. However, the case quickly turned into a homicide when Lubbock police found her body in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle east of Lubbock.

Investigators received a tip that her boyfriend, 40-year-old Christopher Carter, was a suspect in her killing.

Related: Suspect in May homicide found dead in Central Lubbock motel room

According to court documents, investigators obtained a sworn statement from a witness who said Carter shot Moore in the front yard of his home and that blood evidence was cleaned from the inside, front entry way of the home.

Detectives found evidence at Carter's home that indicated he cleaned up evidence of Moore's slaying and fled.

A warrant for his arrest was issued about two days after the killing.

The search for Carter ended Wednesday when investigators received a tip that he was staying at a motel in Central Lubbock.

Officers set up surveillance about 10:30 a.m. at the Stadium Motel in the 4100 block of 19th Street. However, about three hours later, Cater was found dead in the motel room from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lubbock police officials said.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Woman accused of helping Lubbock murder suspect hide from authorities