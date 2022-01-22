Woman arrested, accused of neglecting care of her mother, who died at Central Ky. hospital

A woman from Scott County was arrested after doctors found that neglect contributed to her mother’s death from septic shock.

The investigation began Nov. 13, when Scott County sheriff’s deputies were called to Georgetown Community Hospital regarding the suspected neglect of Opal Webb, who was “was being treated for several serious open wounds and appeared to be severely malnourished,” the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Doctors in the emergency room told deputies “that it appeared Webb had not been cared for and some of the injuries would have taken weeks of neglect to get to the condition she was in,” the sheriff’s office said.

Webb’s daughter, Constance Neaves, allegedly told deputies Webb lived with her, and she had been providing care for her for five years. Webb died at the hospital Nov. 15.

The sheriff’s office said “doctors listed the cause of death for Opal Webb as septic shock secondary to translocation of bacteria from skin breakdown and her neglect contributed to her death.

“Based on the overall investigation and medical records, Detective Quire presented affidavit to Scott County District Court and an arrest warrant was issued.”

Neaves, 72, of Sadieville, was arrested Friday by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to the Scott County Detention Center website.

Opal Webb had worked as a farmer for more than 40 years and was 92 when she died, according to an obituary.